A Swiss court has ruled in favour of a Moroccan woman having her Swiss passport stripped after she separated from her local husband just months after getting it and remarried a Lebanese man shortly after their divorce.

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court ruled that authorities acted lawfully in stripping the passport from the Moroccan woman, who married a Swiss man in 2010 and obtained a Swiss passport in 2015 — but separated from her husband just months later.

Their divorce was finalised in 2017 and she quickly remarried a Lebanese man and had a child a year later.

Consequently, the authorities stripped the woman of her naturalised status and her Swiss passport, as they were granted after a declaration that the two would not be separating or divorcing, 20 Minutes reports.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) cancelled the woman’s status and passport in 2020 but the woman appealed to the Federal Administrative Court, which rejected her claim in October of 2021, and then to the Federal Supreme Court, which has now rejected her claim as well.

A 36-year-old French woman claims that her abusive migrant husband used her in an attempt to obtain French citizenship so he could abandon her and her children and bring his African wife and family to France. https://t.co/35l5exMZ6V — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 18, 2021

“The SEM may, with the consent of the authority of the canton of origin, annul the facilitated naturalisation obtained by false declarations or by concealment of essential facts,” the court stated.

“A separation occurring shortly after the granting of naturalisation is an indication of the lack of common and intact will to maintain a stable conjugal union,” the court added.

Sham marriages have become a common occurrence in some parts of Europe, such as France, where, in 2019, a city project manager in Villepinte was accused of arranging fake marriages in order to help migrants remain in the country.

The 50-year-0ld civil servant was accused of arranging at least a dozen fake marriages in the span of around two years.

In another case in 2021, a 36-year-old French woman claimed that her abusive migrant husband had used her in an attempt to gain French citizenship so that he could then abandon her and bring his real family to the country from Africa.

Civil Servant Suspected of Arranging Marriages to Keep Migrants in France https://t.co/BukeD41vVA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 31, 2019