The RAF has reportedly stopped its hiring of white men so as to hit its diversity quotas for women and ethnic minorities, a senior officer within the organisation has claimed.

Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) is alleged to have put the hiring of white men into the organisation on “pause” in the hopes of boosting the percentage of women and ethnic minorities in the military organisation.

Such a boost is aimed at hitting a number of diversity targets set by various military bigwigs within Britain, with the country’s woke Ministry of Defence announcing late last year that it wanted to double the percentage number of women recruited into the army, navy, and air force.

According to a report by Sky News, however, many within the organisation have lambasted that push to meet diversity targets as being detrimental to its operational effectiveness at a time when both Russia and China are posing an ever more significant security threat to UK strategic interests.

The push has resulted in the military org’s head of recruitment resigning her post, with the unnamed senior female officer lambasting the “impossible” targets as amounting to an “effective pause” on the hiring of white men.

Other sources within the RAF appear to agree with the senior officer’s assessment of the organisation, with many reportedly alleging that the air force’s “woke” agenda is now impeding combat readiness.

“We are all really pro-diversity and we want to see better representation across the services but … levels of ambition for ethnic targets … are absolutely crazy,” one source reportedly told Sky News while also claiming that there was no “scientific or cultural background to these particular levels of ambition”.

Another reportedly claimed that the RAF’s leadership was outright willing to “break the operational requirement of the air force just to meet diversity” quotas.

Official spokesmen from within the branch of the armed service meanwhile claimed that no such pause on the hiring of white men is occurring, though in the same breath emphasised that the air force was “doing everything” it could “to encourage recruiting from under-represented groups and ensure [the RAF has] a diverse workforce”.

The claim that the RAF is willing to forgo the hiring of white men in the hopes of hitting diversity targets, even if such a move comes at the expense of the fighting fitness of the military branch, appears largely consistence with the UK’s woke military apparatus’ push for diversity across the air force, army and navy.

For example, the head of the armed forces, Admiral Tony Radakin, has previously insisted diversity pushes are not “wokefulness”, but an attempt at combatting the “woefulness” of a military that is too white.

“The woefulness of too few women. The woefulness of not reflecting the ethnic, religious and cognitive diversity of our nation,” Radakin said, describing what he wishes to combat.

However, others have been far less sympathetic to the military’s push for diversity, and have since criticised the RAF after it was accused of pausing the hiring of white men.

“We live in dangerous times when our armed forces prioritise immutable characteristics over meritocracy, diversity over national security,” GB News pundit and Anglican pastor Calvin Robinson wrote online. “Shame on Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, head of the RAF, and Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, head of the armed forces.”

Meanwhile, Brexit firebrand Nigel Farage also slammed the service for focusing more on its diversity quotas than on its own capabilities.

“The RAF seem to care more about diversity quotas than defending the country,” the populist leader wrote on social media.

“We must turn this nonsense around,” Farage went on to say.

