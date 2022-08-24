The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cancelled funding to an “anti-racism” activist after it emerged the man in question had a long history of antisemitic and xenophobic statements.

Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen announced this week that the government would be cutting funding to the Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) after member Laith Marouf was revealed to have written a litany of antisemitic and other hateful comments in his past.

“Antisemitism has no place in this country. The antisemitic comments made by Laith Marouf are reprehensible and vile,” Minister Hussen said and added, “We have provided notice to the Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) that their funding has been cut and their project has been suspended,” CBC reports.

Many of Mr Marouf’s antisemitic statements were made on the social media platform Twitter, including one post in which he stated, “You know all those loud-mouthed bags of human feces, aka the Jewish White Supremacists; when we liberate Palestine and they have to go back to where they come from, they will return to being low voiced bitches of [their] Christian/Secular White Supremacist Masters.”

Oh hi @HonAhmedHussen. Please find enclosed four images that will help you with the investigative "probe" of government-paid anti-racism consultant Laith Marouf https://t.co/VRuPybuf9B pic.twitter.com/7WET7Ys72S — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) August 19, 2022

The Tweets emerged after they were highlighted earlier this month by Canadian journalist Jonathan Kay on August 12th and later reported on by the Western Standard newspaper.

“Astounding—even by the low standards set by all the various other grifters, hysterics, & haters paid out by Ottawa’s various “anti-racism” slush funds: The same guy ranting about how Jews are “bags of feces” was hired by @CdnHeritage to train Cdn broadcasters in “anti-racism”…” Kay wrote.

Earlier this year, Kay also exposed another “anti-hate” group that receives hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Trudeau government during the Freedom Convoy protests.

Canadian Anti-Hate Network chair Bernie Farber was caught trying to pass off an antisemitic flier as being found among the anti-coronavirus restriction protestors but Kay noted that the picture posted by Farber was originally from the United States weeks prior.

“Ok for the record a friend from Ottawa told me they saw an antisemitic flyer &sent it to me. I posted it. The photo itself was old and originally from Miami. However, they said they saw the same thing. Since I am not in Ottawa I cannot attest to it,” Farber later stated after deleting the Tweet.

More recently, Farber and his group caused controversy by attempting to claim that the former national flag of Canada that was flown during World War II was a “hate-promoting symbol” as part of a school handbook on “hate” that was also funded by the Trudeau government.