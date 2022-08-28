The number of illegal boat migrants who have made it to Britain this year surpassed 25,000 on Saturday after a further 915 arrivals landed in England.

The United Kingdom’s migrant crisis only appears to be getting worse, with it being announced on Sunday that over 25,000 illegals have now managed to cross into Britain on small boats this year.

While the country has been dealing with the Channel crisis for a while now, it appears that 2022’s final migrant figure will blow previous years out of the water, with this year already nearing 2021’s total.

According to a report by The Guardian, official figures putting the number of people who crossed into Britain on small boats at 915 means that this year’s influx has now reached 25,146.

Of this number, the publication reports that 8,747 have occurred in August alone, with migrants from Albania, in particular, making up a plurality of those looking to enter Britain illegally to claim asylum, despite the Muslim–majority nation not being at war and would-be “refugees” from the region often having their claims rejected.

In Dover we are heading towards 1,000 young men that have crossed today alone. The majority are Albanians and many are making aggressive gestures. This situation is insane, there is no point voting Conservative. pic.twitter.com/ib08ubnE1R — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 27, 2022

According to Brexit firebrand Nigel Farage, the majority of those who made the crossing on Saturday were also Albanian, despite the fact that Home Secretary Priti Patel of the so-called Conservative Party has promised to clamp down on migrants originating from the Balkan state.

“This situation is insane, there is no point voting Conservative,” he wrote online, sharing a video reportedly showing migrants who had just made the crossing.

Albanians have reportedly been abusing Britain’s modern slavery reporting system in hopes of avoiding deportation, with the demographic also making up the single largest population of foreign prisoners in British incarceration facilities.

Channel Crisis: Albanian Police to be Stationed in Britain to Help Deport Illegal Boat Migrants https://t.co/UPIXKZ6VU6 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 28, 2022

The massive spike in the number of illegal migrants arriving in Britain by small boat this year indicates that the various hare-brained measures put in place by the Tory government to curb the crisis have been extremely ineffective, with the country now being well on its way to seeing 60,000 enter the country this year by boat alone.

Despite such abysmal failure, Home Secretary Patel does not appear to be all that bothered, with the Home Office uploading a video of her on Saturday kicking a football around while praising the actions British law enforcement is taking to fight the “hateful words” sometimes seen in the game.

Preceded by a poorly made computer-generated graphic of the senior politician kicking a football at the camera, Patel brags about how she is keeping football fans be “safe and secure”, while the post itself noted that state authorities have added “football-related online hate crime to the list of offences”.

⚽️ In the last year, we've expanded to support players & fans: Adding football-related online hate crime to the list of offences.

Committing to add football-related class A drugs crimes to the list.

🏟 Extended to women’s game. pic.twitter.com/KpIzkcDXLB — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) August 27, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle