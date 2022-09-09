Paddington Bear offered a simple yet heartfelt goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday after she passed away, ending her 70-year reign.

The beloved children’s literature character “wrote” in a social media post that afternoon, “Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” and followers expressed their sadness.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

“Very sad day. She was the greatest,” one person replied, while another said, “A heartbreaking day.”

The Queen passed away at Balmoral, her private Scottish residence.

Breitbart News reported, “While the nation will now observe a period of mourning for the popular and long-lived Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation of King Charles could come as early as twelve months’ time.”

The Royal Family announced the news in a social media post which said the Queen died “peacefully,” along with a black and white photo of Her Majesty:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

In June, the British monarch appeared in a short film prior to a concert celebrating her 70-year reign where she enjoyed cream tea with Paddington Bear inside Buckingham Palace, according to the Associated Press.

“Thank you for having me. I do hope you’re having a lovely Jubilee,” Paddington told the Queen, who asked if he would like some tea:

Paddington’s bearish table manners did not appear to shock her. When he asked if she would like a marmalade sandwich, explaining he always kept one handy for emergencies, she said, “So do I,” pulling one out of her own handbag.

“For later,” she added, smiling at him.

On Friday, thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, Breitbart London reported.

“She’s known around the world. She’s the longest reigning monarch ever, and I think she always stood for what she believed in. I think everyone who is British, even if you aren’t a royalist, is proud to be British because of the Queen,” one mourner said.