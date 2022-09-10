A CNN international correspondent claimed Friday that Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday, was “not universally loved in Africa.”

“The fairytale is Queen Elizabeth went up the treetops here in Kenya a princess and came down a queen –because it’s when she was here in Kenya she learned that her dad had died, and she was to be the queen,” Larry Madowo stated in an interview:

Madowo continued:

But that also was the start of the eight years after that the Kenyan colonial government cracked down. The British colonial government cracked down, brutally, on the Mau Mau rebellion against the colonial administration. They herded more than a million people into concentration camps, where they were tortured and dehumanized. And so across the African continent, there have been people who are saying, “I will not mourn for Queen Elizabeth because my ancestors suffered great atrocities under her people and that she never fully acknowledged that.”

However, the British government later apologized and agreed to pay £19.9 million (approximately $30 million) to Kenyans tortured during the Mau Mau uprising, Breitbart News reported in 2013.

Despite recent criticism, thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“She’s been brilliant,” an elderly man told Breitbart London on Friday. “She’s been calm, controlled, dignified. She’s hardly put a foot wrong.”

“She’s been a good example for everyone to follow. She represents all that’s good about the U.K.,” he added.

On Thursday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson commented on the relationship between Britain and Africa, asking, “What did come after the British Empire? How, for example, did Africa fare after the British left?”

“Let’s see. Uganda got Idi Amin, who was a cannibal. Rhodesia became Zimbabwe and then became the poorest country on the planet under the racist lunatic Robert Mugabe. As of tonight, South Africa is still being run into the ground by an incompetent kleptocratic called Cyril Ramaphosa,” he continued.

“And now, of course, the entire continent of Africa has a new master: the Chinese government. China is the latest colonial power to dominate Africa. Its subjects will be pining for the British soon, assuming they are not already,” Carlson added.