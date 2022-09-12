A veteran figure within Britain’s Conservative Party has demanded that Liz Truss recalls parliament to deal with the ongoing cost of living crisis after the Queen is laid to rest.

John Redwood, a senior figure within the British Conservative Party, has called on Liz Truss to recall the UK parliament after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to allow it to quickly address the ongoing energy crisis ravaging the country.

While all attention has been diverted to the death of the country’s longest-ruling monarch, Britain’s ongoing energy difficulties brought about by the war in Ukraine, as well as the Tory party’s green agenda, have continued to eat away at the UK public, with analysts now warning that the country may be heading for another recession.

However, according to The Telegraph, it may take a considerable amount of time for the government to take any action on these issues, with both houses of parliament being suspended in the wake of the Queen’s death.

To make matters worse, the monarch’s passing has coincided with a planned suspension of parliament that would allow the country’s political parties to hold their annual conferences, meaning that it could be as late as mid-October when the parliament meets again.

Redwood has now called on Truss to recall parliament before that point to allow it to get to grips with the country’s cost of living crisis.

“After mourning a much loved Queen and the state funeral Parliament should meet,” the politician wrote online.

“The current plan for a long conference recess means a delayed return on October 17th,” he continued. “We need to tackle the cost of living crisis and energy shortage before then.”

Liz Truss Vows to ‘Ride Out the Storm’ of Cost of Living Crisis, Makes No Mention of Illegal Migration in First Address to Nationhttps://t.co/942ygjW3az — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 6, 2022

The senior Tory’s call for the cost of living crisis to be tackled sooner rather than later comes as the economic outlook for the United Kingdom appears to be deteriorating, with experts warning on Monday that the country’s economic growth was weaker than expected over the summer months.

According to a report by The Guardian, KPMG UK chief economist Yael Selfin described the country’s 0.2 per cent growth in July as being “feeble”, and that the figure ultimately reflected poorly on the summer period as a whole.

“This ties into a downbeat outlook for the UK economy which could see another shallow recession from the end of this year, driven by the ongoing squeeze on households’ income and a rising cost burden for businesses,” the publication reports the expert as saying.

Another economist, Samuel Tombs of consultancy firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, warned that the UK was now facing the possibility of falling into a “technical recession”, defined as two periods of negative growth in an economy in terms of real GDP.

Predicting that September could see a 0.2 per cent fall in its GDP in September, the expert believes that the possibility of such a recession is now “hanging in the balance”.

