Finland’s ‘Party Girl’ PM Backs Building Fence on Russian Border

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has expressed approval for building a partial fence along her country’s border with Russia in order to maintain better control of who comes into the country.

Prime Minister Marin, who recently made headlines across the world for her party lifestyle, stated Monday that she would support building a partial fence along the border with Russia after the Finnish Border Guard proposed creating fencing at key points along the border.

“I would see that there is still a need for parliamentary unity on the matter, for example between the parliamentary parties. However, there are prerequisites for making a decision,” Marin said, broadcaster Yle reports.

The Finnish leader stated that she wanted to see a decision made “promptly” but did not give a clear timeline as to when a possible decision on the issue could be made saying, “It would not be a short process, but it would take several years. That is another reason why unanimity would be important in connection with the decision.”

Expert Warns Russia May Flood Finland with Illegal Migrants If Country Joins NATO https://t.co/fVxcF70kBr — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 10, 2022

Earlier this year, Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a senior researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, wanted that Russia may engage in so-called hybrid warfare against Finland by sending illegal migrants across the border in large numbers.

“It could be diplomatic counterattacks, cyberattacks or, for example, the exploitation of large numbers of asylum seekers as a kind of hybrid threat,” Salonius-Pasternak said.

While Prime Minister Marin appears supportive of partially fencing off the border with Russia, some have expressed concern that fencing off the entire border would be impossible.

Mikko Lehmus, the head of the Situation and Risk Analysis Centre of the Border Guard, stated he was not confident the country could close the entire border if needed stating, “[A]ttention is focused on Finland’s long eastern border. It must be clear to everyone that it cannot be comprehensively fenced or covered by other obstacle devices.”