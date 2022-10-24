Britain is “now in the hands of an Indian” with Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, one of the world’s largest newspapers has claimed.

The Hindi-language publication Dainik Jagran — one of the biggest-circulation newspapers in India, and on earth — has heralded the ascension of Rishi Sunak to the position of Prime Minister as putting the country in the “hands of an Indian” in an article published on Monday.

With Boris Johnson having dropped out of the race for Number 10 late on Sunday, the former Chancellor was left to run for the position of Prime Minister unopposed, with the candidate officially being confirmed as Britain’s next leader — the first Hindu to hold the role — this afternoon.

Also of note is that, with his family originating from the Punjab region of India, Sunak is also now set to become Britain’s first non-white Prime Minister in its history.

This has led to his victory reportedly being celebrated by many in India, with one major publication in the country, the Dainik Jagran contrasting India’s former position as a colony of the British Empire to Sunak’s rise to the most powerful elected position in the country.

“[T]he command of the country that ruled India for years is now in the hands of an Indian,” the headline of the Hindi language article on the former Chancellor’s victory reads.

Much has also been made of the fact that Sunak’s victory comes on the Hindu feast day of Diwali, the faith to which Sunak himself is an adherent.

There likely will not be much time for celebration for Sunak however, with the incoming Prime Minister instead faced with marshalling an army of unhappy Tory politicians and civil servants to do battle with the ongoing cost of living, energy, and migrant crises currently plaguing Britain.

Of all these problems, it will likely be the economy that keeps Sunak up at night, with all of Europe currently embroiled in a toxic cocktail of economic chaos as a result of the war in Ukraine combined with poorly planned green agenda measures.

