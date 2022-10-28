French prosecutors in Roanne have opened an investigation after a father of a six-year-old girl allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old migrant accused of sexually abusing the girl after breaking into their family home.

The investigation was launched this week following the assault, which the father of the young girl admitted to after he had learned the migrant had been allegedly abusing his daughter.

“I beat him,” the man said and told broadcaster BFMTV, “I shouldn’t have done it but I don’t regret any case for doing it. (…) Fortunately, my friends were there and I was lucid enough to call the police, otherwise, it is possible that I went further.”

The violent attack came after the 16-year-old, said to be an unaccompanied minor migrant in France for just over a month, allegedly entered the family’s home last Thursday and sexually abused the man’s six-year-old daughter while the father was not home. The migrant is alleged to have been caught by the mother of the girl in the home, at which point he is said to have fled the scene.

Just a day later the father, along with three others, recognized the teen attempting to climb the fence of his property and proceeded to attack the teen, hitting him with fists, kicking him and hitting him with iron bars.

“Once my wife formally acknowledged it … I couldn’t see anything anymore, I [couldn’t] even listened to my wife more. I ran out, I said ‘it’s him’, he tried to run away, I caught him,” the father said and added, “Anyone would have done the same thing I did. Certainly, I should not have done it but I regret in no way to have done it.”

The father reacted to the opening of an investigation against him saying, “It is now me who finds myself accused, it is the world upside down,” and adding, “But I have no regret, I could take 30 years, it doesn’t matter, it’s for my daughter.”

The man’s neighbours expressed support for his actions, with one stating, “Anyone would have done the same thing, it’s legitimate what he did. With some reactions from other fathers, it could have been worse.”

The incident comes just a year after another case in Roanne involving a migrant accused of sexually abusing a young minor. In March of last year, prosecutors indicted a 19-year-old Nigerian migrant for kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eleven-year-old girl who was also said to have a mental disability.

The girl was eventually found in a neighbouring town after police, including a dog unit, tracked the girl’s mobile phone geolocation data and found the girl in a hotel room partially naked.

