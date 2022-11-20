Harry and Meghan are to receive a human rights award for fighting “structural racism” within the Royal Family from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation.

For their efforts in causing chaos within the monarchy, renegade royals Harry and Meghan are to receive a human rights award, with the pair being credited as fighting “structural racism” within the institution.

The announcement has largely been ridiculed online, with a former aide to Margaret Thatcher describing the move as a “disgraceful attack” on the British monarchy.

According to the announcement on the official Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation webiste, the pair are to receive the Ripple of Hope award alongside Bank of America tsar Brian Moynihan and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Justifying the award, the organisation’s president, Kerry Kennedy, said that both Meghan and Harry lived up to her father Robert F. Kennedy’s belief in racial justice with their actions.

“They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health,” Kennedy, the divorced spouse of disgraced New York governor Andrew Cuomo, told El Confidencial.

“They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it,” she continued. “They have done it anyway because they believed that they could not live with themselves if they did not question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.”

Meghan and Harry will attend an award ceremony on December 6th, during which they will receive a gong marking their alleged achievements on the issue of racial equality.

However, while Kennedy herself seems adamant that the pair deserve the award, others have openly ridiculed the idea that either Meghan or Harry should receive an award for their recent actions.

For example, Nile Gardiner, a former aide to legendary British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, described the award as “ridiculous”, and that it ultimately constitutes a “disgraceful attack on the British Monarchy”.

Another pundit said that the pair were “spoiled brats” who “have not changed a single thing about the Royal Family”.

“These two spoiled brats get another thing for their mantelpiece to say how good they are for doing nothing and making millions doing it,” they said.

