Migrant with THREE Deportation Orders Arrested for Hospital Rape

A migrant from Jordan with three unenforced deportation orders under multiple identities has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a Paris hospital emergency room late last month.

The 22-year-old Jordanian was taken into custody this week after allegedly sexually assaulting and raping a 34-year-old woman at the Cochin hospital in Paris on the night of October 27th after the victim had been admitted to the hospital suffering head trauma.

The migrant was allegedly caught raping the victim, who was unconscious at the time, by a nurse at around 4 a.m. on the morning of October 28th, and fled the scene after he was caught, the newspaper Le Figaro reports.

Local authorities claim the man had been in the emergency room as a patient himself and that staff tried to intercept him as he fled but were unable to do so.

The victim and hospital staff gave a description of the man to the police, which eventually led to his arrest and indictment on October 30th.

The migrant, who was later revealed to have been at large in the country despite having already been given three separate deportation orders, was charged with rape committed by a person under the influence of drugs along with theft and fraud.

According to police, the 22-year-old was already known to them and had been ordered to leave the country under three different identities.

Laura Abecassis, the lawyer for the victim, filed a complaint earlier this week, saying: “It is a double trauma for my client, the rape itself and the circumstances.”

Deportations of criminal illegals have been a major topic of discussion in France since the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl named Lola in Paris last month.

It was revealed that the main suspect in the case, a woman from Algeria, had been the subject of a deportation order and should have been removed from the country prior to the death of the girl.

French Minister Open To Removing Social Benefits for Those With Deportation Orderhttps://t.co/teWUm6UMrV — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 5, 2022