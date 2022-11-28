A cohort of climate activists, including long-time eco-warrior Greta Thunberg, is suing the Swedish state over allegations it is not sufficiently pursuing its green agenda policies.

The Swedish state is being sued by a number of young climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, over their climate change policies, with it being alleged by the plaintiffs that the country is not pushing its green agenda hard enough.

Such methods have yielded results in the past, with eco-warriors in Germany successfully suing the country over a similar matter last year.

According to a report by AP News, Thunberg, along with a whole cohort of climate activists, marched through the streets of the capital of Sweden on Friday in order to file the case with the Stockholm District Court.

Containing a total of 87 pages, the document claims that the Swedish government has violated the human rights of its citizens with its climate policies, with one activist alleging that the nation’s failure to pursue its green agenda with sufficient vigour “will contribute to a climate disaster in the future”.

The document is allegedly signed by over 600 people under the age of 26.

“Today on Black Friday is the perfect day to sue the state over its insufficient climate policies,” Thunberg wrote online on the day of the action, before telling the Swedish state that she will see them in court.

Greta Thunberg Preaches ‘Climate Justice’ at ‘Middle Class’ Glastonbury Festivalhttps://t.co/6vCMPWdhQb — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 26, 2022

While it remains unclear how successful such a lawsuit will end up being, there does exist precedent within the European Union of green agenda advocates successfully suing their state over its climate policies.

For example, back in 2021, the German Federal Constitution Court ruled that the federal government was not going far enough with its climate targets after a number of activists brought the issue in front of the country’s justice system.

Justifying the decision, the court concluded that the state’s failure to implement radical climate policy was violating the human rights of some of its citizens.

As such, in order to fulfil its citizens’ “fundamental rights to a human future”, the court ordered that the German government tighten its green agenda by the beginning of 2022.

However, even if such a similar move fails to win the favour of the Swedish justice system, many climate activists will likely be grateful for the publicity the case will give both them and their cause.

Thunberg herself is no stranger to garnering publicity, with the climate activist seeing her prominence rise again in recent months amid the publication of her new book, which finally launched last month.

Supposedly written to be a one-stop-shop for climate change apologetics, the book is currently retailing on Amazon for $25.99, with a digital edition being available for purchase at $24.69 per copy.

Workers Unite! Greta Calls for End to West’s ‘Oppressive, Racist Capitalist System’https://t.co/7MJek11mcI — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 3, 2022

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle