Harry and Meghan Seek ‘Airing of Grievances’ Showdown with Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say their struggle is real and seek a showdown with Buckingham Palace so they can air their grievances over the “unfairness” of their Royal life so far.

The Sun newspaper reports the Sussexes are pushing for Prince Harry’s family to make the first peace offering at a Royal summit convened as a form of emotional reparations.

The California-based pair are said to want the “reconciliation meeting” before the coronation of King Charles III next May, to which they will reportedly be invited.

A well-placed source further told the Times the Sussexes want the Royal family to take responsibility for the “hurt and damage” the couple claim to have suffered in every aspect of their lives.

A Palace source suggested to the newspaper King Charles could be open to a meeting, adding: “If they want to get in touch with the King, they know where he lives.”

But Harry’s autobiography Spare — released next month — is understood to contain “more incendiary” claims which may also need addressing.

On Netflix he accused brother William of raising his voice, “screaming and shouting” during Megxit talks and claimed Charles said things that “simply weren’t true.”

For her part, Meghan took the opportunity to recall the moment she landed in Canada from England in March 2020 hours after finishing her and Harry’s last official event as working members of the Royal Family.

“I tried so hard,” she said she told a security guard, before claiming “that’s the piece that’s so triggering” while lamenting the couple’s every action seemed to have been held up to public ridicule.

“Because you go, ‘it still wasn’t good enough and you still don’t fit in’.”

The King is understood to be ready to forgive but sees any attack on Camilla in Spare as a “red line.”

The Palace is said to have no plans to respond to the volley of accusations in the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries.