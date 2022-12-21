The Times, largely seen as the paper of record within the United Kingdom, has run a cartoon on the topic of wanting to put former President Donald Trump in jail.

Drawn up by award-winning cartoonist Peter Brookes — famous for his many contributions to The Times — the published image depicts the former President in orange overalls within a prison cell imitating the design of the American flag.

The cartoon is captioned with the line “All We Want for Christmas…”, with the newspaper advertising at the end of the online page where the cartoon is published that readers can “[b]uy prints or signed copies of Times cartoons” from the paper’s Print Gallery.

While prints of Brookes cartoons can be bought for as much as £400 (~$485) on the Times‘ online store, as of writing, the Donald Trump cartoon is not yet available for purchase.

The publication of the cartoon largely coincides with the decision by the United State’s January 6 Committee to recommend Donald Trump be prosecuted over his role in riots that took place in Washington DC in 2021.

Largely billed by Democrats and legacy media outlets as an attempt at overthrowing the United States government by supporters of Trump, the events of January 6th had little impact on the transfer of power, with Joe Biden being inaugurated President later that same month.

Overall, five people — four protesters and one police officer — are said to have died either during or shortly after the attack according to a report by The New York Times.

However, only one of these deaths, that of Air Force veteran and Capitol protester Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a U.S. Capitol police officer, is said to have occurred in violent circumstances. One protester is meanwhile said to have died as a result of an accidental drug overdose, while the remainder reportedly have been ruled as having died of seemingly unrelated medical causes.

In the wake of the committee examining the protest, the committee examining the incident recommended the former President be criminally prosecuted over his alleged role.

According to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), these recommended charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States; obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to make a false statement; and inciting, assisting, or aiding and comforting an insurrection against the country.

