Migrants with a history of violence will not riot again this New Year’s Eve as they have been given integration courses, a local politician in Austria has claimed.

It comes after a number of migrants in state accommodation rioted during Halloween earlier this year, with at least 200 young men being described as battling with police in both Linz and Vienna during the holiday.

However, according to a report by public broadcaster Österreichischer Rundfunk, the general public has been assured that there will not be a repeat of such scenes during New Year’s Eve, as the migrants involved in the violence have been given “value courses” that will integrate them.

“These courses are about making them familiar with our values ​​and norms,” local Integration Councilor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer is reported as saying.

The broadcaster also reports that the migrants involved in the violence have been moved to other accommodations and that local police have established a “special security concept” for the New Year’s celebrations.

Although authorities in Linz this year appear confident their efforts to integrate migrants will be enough to prevent violence during end-of-year festivities, recent experience suggests more riots may lie ahead.

The European continent as a whole has been a hotspot for migrant holiday violence since the migrant crisis of 2015, with the city of Cologne most famously seeing a massive number of rapes and sexual assaults during New Year’s Eve in 2016.

Around 1,000 migrants are estimated to have engaged in violent behaviour, with many launching fireworks into crowds as well as sexually assaulting German women.

Such violence has not ceased in recent years, with last the last New Year’s Eve seeing violent scenes emerge in Milan and Vienna, the former seeing a group of migrants sexually assaulting a number of women, while the latter witnessed a Christmas tree set on fire by a gang of men shouting “allahu ackbar”.

“I hope they find them and that justice is done for us and for all the other girls who were molested that evening,” one of the victims of the Milan sexual assaults said.

“When I fell to the ground it was all so fast, I thought ‘my God they are going to rape me’,” she continued. “They saw that I was crying, I begged them to stop but they didn’t stop, they laughed. Those hands were so aggressive, forcefully slipping them between my legs.

“I can’t imagine what would have happened if we hadn’t worn shorts,” she went on to say.

