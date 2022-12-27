A 27-year-old man linked to Swedish criminal gangs was shot dead on the streets of the no-go Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby on Christmas day as Sweden has seen a record year for fatal shootings.

Mehdi ”Dumle” Sachit was shot dead on Christmas morning in the notorious Stockholm suburb having been shot several times, including in the head. The 27-year-old was found and later treated by paramedics who were unable to keep him alive according to police spokesman Towe Hagg.

Sachit was well-known to police and was involved in a gang named “Death Patrol” in Rinkeby and has previously been charged or convicted of several crimes including sexual offences, violence and drug crimes, the newspaper Expressen reports.

The Death Patrol gang has been involved in around a dozen murders since 2015 due to their conflict with another gang named “Shottaz”.

Sweden: Fatal Shootings in First 3 Months of 2022 Over Triple That of 2021https://t.co/LQRPe3Flpf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 5, 2022

Sachit had given an interview to Expressen last year in October, acknowledging that his life was constantly under threat from other criminals and wore a bulletproof vest often.

During the interview, he gave his own opinions on criminal gang violence in Sweden saying, ” Let people shoot each other. Do not disturb them. It is not a ‘Karl’ or a ‘Frederick’ who dies,” and added, “Let’s eat each other until we’re exhausted. That’s the best way. He who lives is best, he who is dead is dead.”

It is also alleged that Sachit was involved in the kidnapping of the Swedish rap musician Einar and is believed to have also been involved in Einar’s murder, which saw the 19-year-old fatally shot in southern Stockholm last year in October.

The killing of Sachit is just the latest fatal shooting this year in Sweden in a year that has broken all records as over 60 people have died, most of them linked to gang violence. Previously, 2020 had held the record for the largest numebr of fatal shootings at 47 incidents.