A group of people in the Canadian French-speaking province of Quebec have initiated a private criminal prosecution against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over illegal border crossings.

Frédéric Bastien, president of Justice pour le Quebec, an activist group that aims to defend the rights of Quebecers, has alleged that Prime Minister Trudeau has, through his own words, encouraged illegal immigrants to cross into Canada along the border with the United States in southern Quebec.

Bastien claims that there is enough evidence to initiate a private criminal prosecution against Prime Minister Trudeau after illegals surged into Canada following the Prime Minister’s statements, the National Post newspaper reports.

Bastien, who serves as a professor at Dawson College in Montreal, cites statements made by Trudeau in 2017, when he wrote on Twitter: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength.”

After the spike in border crossings, Trudeau toned down his rhetoric, insisting that he was not referring to those coming to Canadian illegally for economic reasons.

“For someone to successfully seek asylum it’s not about economic migration.,” Trudeau said.

“It’s about vulnerability, exposure to torture or death, or being stateless people. If they are seeking asylum we’ll evaluate them on the basis of what it is to be a refugee or asylum seeker,” he claimed.

Mr Bastien cited Trudeau’s 2017 comments in his filings to a Canadian court along with a statement made last year in which he refused to shut down the Roxham Road crossing, insisting that illegals would just enter the country elsewhere.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault had requested Trudeau’s federal government shut down the crossing after insisting the province did not have the resources to deal with the number of illegals entering.

A report from last month by Quebec media claimed that since Trudeau’s 2017 tweet, as many as 150,000 people have entered Canada illegally, 91,000 by the Roxham Road crossing.

The Trudeau government has made mass migration a priority for Canada, promising last year to bring in over 1.5 million migrants by 2025, or around 500,000 per year — an influx eight times larger per capita than the United Kingdom and four times larger per capita than the USA.

According to statistics from Canada’s statistical agency StatsCan, around a quarter of the entire Canadian population comes from recent migration backgrounds, a number which is expected to reach a over third by 2041.

