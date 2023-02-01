Germans Struggling to Find Housing Amid Migrant Surge, Mayors Claim

An influx of migrants into a region of Germany has left many locals struggling to find adequate housing, a number of area-mayors have claimed.

Senior officials from the Main-Taunus district in Germany, including mayors, district council heads and the region’s District Administrator, Michael Cyriax, have claimed that an influx of migrants has made it very difficult for local people to acquire adequate housing.

The officials aired their complaints in a letter sent to Germany’s federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, demanding that their national leaders take action to control the levels of immigration into the country.

According to a report by Bild, the local officials expressed frustration at the number of foreign arrivals into their small region, something which they say is now putting undue pressure on the local housing supply.

“Even today, many local families are finding it very difficult to find adequate living space, and this situation on the housing market is being exacerbated massively by the refugee movements,” the letter, which is signed by the mayor of Schwalbach, the home territory of the country’s pro-immigration Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, reads.

“The distribution of the refugees contributes to aggravating the situation,” it continued, adding that the region now has “hardly any space or vacancies that we could use for accommodation”.

The officials go on to demand that the national government begins “actively” controlling the number of migrants entering Germany, as well as cease implementing measures encouraging migrants to come to Germany for “economic reasons”.

Ireland is Full: Open Borders Government Takes to Twitter to Beg Migrants to Stay Awayhttps://t.co/94eNF7ec8Q — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 25, 2023

Although refraining from using the exact same language, the letter sent by the officials to the Chancellor echoes claims made by a growing anti-mass migration protest movement in fellow EU nation Ireland.

Having struggled over the last 12 months with a rapidly expanding migrant crisis, the issue of mass migration has suddenly exploded onto the political scene over the last number of weeks, with many grassroots protests now taking place around the country amid tens of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers entering the country much smaller than many individual U.S. states.

Many protesters have largely marched under the banner of “Ireland is Full“, a slogan that has gained prominence amid the country’s housing and homelessness crises, which have seen many Irish people struggle to secure a roof over their heads at a time when the national government is willing to hand over accommodation to foreign arrivals.

Some left-leaning publications have even claimed that this unrest amongst the general public has even boiled over to violence in at least one instance, with it claiming that one migrant camp in the nation’s capital was recently attacked by masked men armed with sticks and baseball bats.

Such a telling of events has been challenged in the public sphere however, with the editor of news outlet Gript Media, John McGuirk, repeatedly pointing out a lack of evidence backing up the alleged attack.

“It is a simple statement of fact that the Irish Times has given many people to believe that migrants were physically attacked and assaulted when the Irish Times has zero – zero – evidence that this is true,” he said after an article commenting on the alleged attack was published on Gript.

“It is a disgrace,” he went on to add.

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle