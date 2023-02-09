Watch: Meet Australia’s New International Ambassador for Gender Equality

Australia’s left-wing Labor government has announced the appointment of a new international Ambassador for Gender Equality.

According to Foreign Minister Penny Wong, “Promoting gender equality is a priority for Australia and central to Australia’s diplomatic, economic, development, and regional security efforts.”

To that end Canberra has announced Alaska-born Stephanie Copus-Campbell in the role.

Her task is to “deepen Australia’s international engagement on gender equality with her expertise in community development, gender equality and health. She will advocate the importance of women’s human rights, ending gender-based violence, women’s economic empowerment, and the leadership of women and girls,” Wong outlined in making the announcement.

Copus-Campbell has worked in international relations and development in Australia, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the Pacific region.

Most recently, she was appointed by the Government of PNG as Chair of the Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority and has served as Executive Director of the Oil Search Foundation.

She has previously served overseas for AusAID in Port Moresby and Suva.