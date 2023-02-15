Thai Soccer Player, 17, Who Survived Cave Emergency, Dies Suddenly

A 17-year-old, who was rescued from a cave in Thailand in 2018, was found unconscious in his football academy dormitory in the United Kingdom and died several days later.

Duangpetch Promthep was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday after being found unconscious at his dormitory at a football academy in Leicestershire where he had been enrolled since last year.

The cause of the 17-year-old’s death remains unclear, although local police have stated they do not believe that any foul play was involved, the BBC reports.

Promthep, who went by the nickname “dom”, was one of the 12 boys rescued from a cave in the Chiang Rai province and became trapped there for over two weeks until the group were finally rescued after a widely publicised international recovery attempt.

Soon after his death was announced by his mother, an outpouring of support was seen from his friends and family, including those who were rescued along with him in 2018.

“You told me to wait and see you play for the national team, I always believe that you would do it,” Prachak Sutham, one of the others rescued, wrote.

“When we met the last time before you left for England, I even jokingly told you that when you come back, I would have to ask for your autograph,” he said and added, “Sleep well, my dear friend. We will always have 13 of us together.”

British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding also commented on the unexpected death of the teen saying, “I am saddened to hear that Dom Duangpetch Phromthep, captain of the Wild Boars football team from the 2018 Tham Luang cave incident, has died in the UK. My condolences to Dom’s family and friends.”