Man Arrested After Car Driven Through Anti-Mass Migration Protest

Police in Ireland have arrested a man in his thirties for endangerment after a car was driven through an anti-mass-migration protest on Wednesday evening.

The incident is said to have taken place near the East Wall area of the Irish capital of Dublin, which has seen numerous demonstrations against the Irish government’s open borders approach to the ongoing migrant crisis in recent months.

According to a report by the Irish Examiner, the car is said to have driven into the protesters at around 7:30 p.m., with one man being taken to hospital by ambulance in the aftermath of the incident with what are thought to be non-life threatening injuries.

Footage of the incident quickly appeared online. While the facts are yet to have been proven in a court of law, it appears the driver himself live-streamed the possible attack with a dashboard-mounted cellphone camera. Footage seen by Breitbart London appears to show the car hitting a protester, who bounces off its hood.

The Irish Examiner notes that the man arrested by Ireland’s police force, An Garda Síochána (Guardians of the Police, or Gardaí/Guards), was known to anti-immigration protesters attending the event, with it being alleged that the individual had previously made attempts to try and disrupt the demonstrations earlier in the evening.

The social media account that appears to have live-streamed the collision from inside the car also has numerous posts which have been linked to the country’s far left.

As of the time of writing, the account’s profile read “No Borders Only People” and shared a link to a pro-open-borders event being held by a number of major NGOs in the country which was planned to take place later in the week.

Video footage taken from inside the car, along with other recordings taken by those at the scene, are to be reviewed by the Gardaí during their ongoing investigation into the incident, they said.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of endangerment that occurred in Seville Place, Dublin 1 on Wednesday evening, 15 February 2023,” a statement from the force provided to Breitbart Europe read.

“A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested at the scene,” it continued. “He has since been charged,” they added.

