The UK’s green agenda-loving Labour Party wants to see Britain’s become a “clean energy superpower” under its rule, the party’s leader has claimed.

Keir Starmer, the neo-Blairite leader of Britain’s globalist-left Labour Party, is to set out a number of “national missions” that he wants to achieve should he be elected Prime Minister, including making the UK a so-called “clean energy superpower”.

However, while denouncing the ruling Conservative Party as lacking a “serious plan” to rule the country, the goals Starmer has set out are remarkably similar to those being pushed for by the current government under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with the party having drifted further and further leftwards over its 12 years in power.

According to a report by the BBC, Labour has set out five “national missions” to the UK press, with Sir Keir aiming to see the UK clean up crime and become the highest-growing economy in the G7 under the future premiership he hopes to enjoy.

The party is also continuing to push hard for their green agenda, with one of the five schemes set out by Starmer being to turn the UK government into a “clean energy superpower” while boosting the national economy.

Ultimately, Starmer claims that the missions represent “a relentless focus on the things that matter most”, and that the five goals he sets out are a ” long-term plan to unlock Britain’s pride and purpose”.

Nigel Farage: Green Ideology Has Replaced Christianity as Driving Force of the Conservative Party https://t.co/WtYlF9A4qG — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 18, 2023

Although wannabe Prime Minister Keir Starmer appears keen to sell these five missions as innovative goals aimed at rescuing the UK from its slow decline that has been presided over by the Conservative Party, many of the policies he is actually pushing appear extremely similar to those already being implemented under Sunak.

The most obvious example of this is Starmer’s green energy push, with the Tories long being obsessed with its “green industrial revolution“, with authorities outright banning the likes of fracking in favour of investing in wind turbines.

However, the plan seems to have only moved Britain away from superpower status in any sense of the term, with the party’s climate obsession instead finally making voluntary energy rationing a necessity last month.

Starmer’s economic, healthcare and law enforcement plans so far do not look all that substantially different either, something that is perhaps not all that surprising considering the party’s drift economically rightwards since its former leader Jeremy Corbyn was unceremoniously dumped by the party after he failed to win the last general election.

Although such an approach of being almost identical to the Conservatives in many ways has worked well for Starmer in the polls — the party is now over 20 points ahead of the sitting government — it has greatly upset many of the more hardcore leftists in the political group, who have accused their leader of abandoning his own principles.

One spokesman for Momentum, Labour’s hard-left wing, has described Starmer’s new promises as being “reheated Third-Way Blairism”, which have been taken up instead of his older leftist aims of nationalising certain aspects of Britain’s infrastructure.

Starmer reportedly told the BBC that such changes in focus were now necessary due to the economic impact of the COVID pandemic, as well as the Ukraine War and the “kamikaze budget” implemented by former tax-cutting PM Liz Truss.

What About Food? English Farmers Offered More Money to Adopt Green Agenda https://t.co/41StxmRhfp — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 8, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle