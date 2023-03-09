Illegal Migrant Arrested After Stabbing and Robbery Rampage in Italy

A North African migrant was arrested by Milan’s central railway station this week after committing five robberies and stabbing six people, seriously injuring two of them.

The arrest of the North African illegal migrant, said to be in his twenties and from Morocco, took place on Monday evening after the suspect, apparently either drunk or under the influence of drugs and armed with a box cutter, attempted to rob a passerby of their mobile phone.

The Moroccan then went on a rampage of theft and stabbings, attacking three women — two Italians and a foreign national — and three Italian men, including a 68-year-old man who was seriously injured, Il Giornale reports.

The first victim was a 24-year-old Italian woman who was approached by the Moroccan, who demanded her phone. After she handed it over the man still struck her with the box cutter, slashing her face and arm.

As the woman was attacked she screamed, leading a 68-year-old man and a 57-year-old man to rush out of a nearby bar to attempt to help. They were also stabbed by the illegal.

The Moroccan then proceeded to the Via Sammartini, where he robbed two more victims of their mobile phones before being arrested by police.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi commented on the incident Tuesday, commending the police for their swift action.

The area around Milan’s central railway station has been a hub of crime for years and is well-known as a location where illegal immigrants congregate.

Milan’s asylum office has also seen clashes between illegals and police recently, with violence reported last month as a group of 600 or so migrants gather to wait to have their asylum claims processed.

