Gender Vote Gap: Trudeau Polls Most Favourably With Women Over 55

A poll has revealed that the section of the population of Canada most favourable to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are women over the age of 55, as Canadian men lean far more conservative.

The poll, which was released by the Angus Reid Institute, claims that around 42 per cent of women over the age of 55 support Prime Minister Trudeau and his Liberal Party, while just 21 per cent of women aged 18 to 34 support the current PM.

Among younger women, the far-left New Democrats are much more popular, with 44 per cent expressing support for the party, as women aged 35 to 54 lean slightly more conservative, the National Post reports.

Among Canadian men, however, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leads by far in all age brackets, from 40 per cent among men aged 18 to 34, to 46 per cent among men 35 to 54, and 44 per cent for those over 55.

Justin Trudeau has announced his government will be setting aside $5.5 million to combat “disinformation” as he struggles with accusations of benefitting from Chinese Communist Party election interference. https://t.co/72oBeOWItd — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 7, 2023

According to the National Post, the data is largely unprecedented in Canadian politics since women were granted the right to vote in 1918, as while women have largely tended to vote more left-wing than men, the voting intentions between the two sexes have never been as stark.

Other polls released earlier his month, including a poll from Abacus Data, have revealed that around 36 per cent of Canadians held negative views of Prime Minister Trudeau, with 36 per cent of men holding a very negative opinion compared to 26 per cent of women.

The polling comes as Trudeau is facing yet another scandal in a long list of scandals that have plagued his time as Canadian Prime Minister, from images of him wearing blackface, with Trudeau admitting he did it so many times he cannot recall them all, to allegations of corruption and favouritism to Quebec company SNC Lavalin.

The latest scandal revolves around allegations that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may have influenced prior Canadian federal elections for the benefit of Mr Trudeau and his party, something he has denied.