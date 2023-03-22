Ship Owned by Late Microsoft Cofounder’s Estate Tipped over in Scotland, 33 Injured

Emergency teams attend the scene after a ship, the research vessel the 'Petrel', tipped over at a 45-degree angle in the Imperial Dock area in Leith, Scotland on March 22, 2023. The Scottish Ambulance Service said 15 people had been taken to hospital and 10 people were treated at the …
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Michael Foster

A ship belonging to the estate of Paul Allen, a cofounder of Microsoft who died in 2018, was docked in Scotland when it was tipped over by intense winds, resulting in injuries to 33 people.

The Evening Standard reported the ship was docked in Leith, Edinburgh, when the incident occurred. Twenty-one people were taken to the hospital in the aftermath, and 12 people received medical attention at the scene.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance, and three trauma teams were deployed to the scene, a Police Scotland press release indicated.

The Scottish Ambulance Service wrote in a statement it had taken 15 of the hospitalized patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to Western General Hospital, and two to Victoria Hospital.in Kirkcaldy.

A statement from the National Health Service Lothian indicated the NHS worked to create additional hospital capacity to treat the injured, including by canceling “outpatient appointments, endoscopies and planned surgeries at the RIE today to enable staff from other areas to support their A&E colleagues and to free-up our surgical staff for emergencies.”

The Associated Press

Microsoft cofounder Paul G. Allen, attends the dedication of the Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Oct. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

However, the statement also said there are no plans to postpone procedures scheduled for tomorrow.

“Our staff are working tirelessly to ensure patients get the best care and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.” Jacquie Cambell, Chief Officer of Acute Services, is quoted as saying in the statement.

Adam McVay, a Leith Councillor, tweeted a message warning those nearby to avoid the area:

Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks- a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly.

Please avoid area.

A 2020 Facebook post by the vessel’s official page indicated the ship had been placed in “long-term moorage … for the foreseeable future” due to COVID-19 concerns.

Police Scotland noted an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

