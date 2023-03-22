A ship belonging to the estate of Paul Allen, a cofounder of Microsoft who died in 2018, was docked in Scotland when it was tipped over by intense winds, resulting in injuries to 33 people.

The Evening Standard reported the ship was docked in Leith, Edinburgh, when the incident occurred. Twenty-one people were taken to the hospital in the aftermath, and 12 people received medical attention at the scene.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance, and three trauma teams were deployed to the scene, a Police Scotland press release indicated.

The Scottish Ambulance Service wrote in a statement it had taken 15 of the hospitalized patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to Western General Hospital, and two to Victoria Hospital.in Kirkcaldy.

A statement from the National Health Service Lothian indicated the NHS worked to create additional hospital capacity to treat the injured, including by canceling “outpatient appointments, endoscopies and planned surgeries at the RIE today to enable staff from other areas to support their A&E colleagues and to free-up our surgical staff for emergencies.”

However, the statement also said there are no plans to postpone procedures scheduled for tomorrow.

“Our staff are working tirelessly to ensure patients get the best care and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.” Jacquie Cambell, Chief Officer of Acute Services, is quoted as saying in the statement.

Adam McVay, a Leith Councillor, tweeted a message warning those nearby to avoid the area:

A 2020 Facebook post by the vessel’s official page indicated the ship had been placed in “long-term moorage … for the foreseeable future” due to COVID-19 concerns.

Police Scotland noted an investigation into the incident is ongoing.