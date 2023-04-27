Andrew Tate: UK’s Pro-Transgenderism Government Is ‘Simply Evil’

British-American influencer Andrew Tate has branded the pro-transgenderism UK government as being “simply evil” over its treatment of boys and men.

Controversial kickboxer and social media influencer has lashed out at the UK government on social media, branding the institution as being “simply evil” over its treatment of him, as well as men in general.

Authorities in Britain have attempted to clamp down on Tate’s growing influence, with police in the country branding him as promoting “toxicity” to men, with one even saying the man had sparked the interest of “counter-terrorism policing”.

Tate has now bit back at UK officials however, claiming that the reason he is being targetted by the country is that he wants to “help men be GOOD”, while the British government, he says, is more concerned with pushing transgenderism.

Because I tell young men to question everything, work hard, go to the gym, get as rich as possible, never quit, respect themselves and that all the pain will be worth it in the end. I am banned from being discussed in schools around the world. The British government has an… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 25, 2023

“The British government has an active campaign to not only ban me, but is planning to incriminate me for hate speech,” he wrote on Twitter.

“But if I cut my dick off and wore a dress and told men to do the same, I wouldn’t be seen as poisonous to the minds of the youth,” he claimed. “I would be PROMOTED and EMBRACED (sic).”

“It is good vs evil,” he concluded. “It is God against Satan. It is the battle for humanity.”

Tate has spent much of this year in Prison after he was arrested in Romania in December and held without charge for several months over allegations of human trafficking and rape. Tate denied the accusations and no formal charges have been made despite him having been held for three months, and being released to house arrest at the end of March.

Top UK Cop: Andrew Tate 'Toxicity' a 'Concern to Counter-Terrorism Policing' – Report https://t.co/p6wA6CFpDP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 18, 2023

