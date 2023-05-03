Russia says it successfully prevented a drone strike from attacking the Kremlin overnight, as dramatic video footage shows what is claimed to be a “terrorist attack”.

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin”, so says the Russian government through the official communication channel Tass on Wednesday morning, releasing a statement alleging they had fended off an attack against the heart of the Russian state by Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine has not yet claimed the attack and Russia has not offered any hard evidence of what happened. Nevertheless, it is claimed President Volodymyr Zelesnky’s chief of staff posted “fire emojis” to his personal Telegram channel after the news broke but swiftly deleted them.

While the exact circumstances are not yet known and what information exists about this claimed attempt on President Vladimir Putin comes through Kremlin-controlled news source, Russia said there were no casualties or “material damage”. They specifically said the President was not staying at the Kremlin last night, had not been harmed and Russia released new photographs of Putin having meetings “outside of Moscow” Wednesday morning.

Russia said: “Tonight, the Kyiv regime made an attempt to strike with unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation… two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action.”

Russian propaganda outlet Russia Today claimed the drones were brought down using Electronic Warfare equipment.

The assertion that air defence systems at the Kremlin were successful in fending off the attack after several videos purporting to show the strike and its aftermath began to circulate on social media, and suggest it was a very close call for the Russians, with one drone apparently being intercepted right over the roof of one government building.

Only one of those videos appears to have been semi-officially acknowledged by the Russian government and shows a column of smoke rising above the Kremlin.

Others including a major blast in the sky, and a building burning are also circulating but have not yet been acknowledged in the same way:

Significantly, perhaps, Russia made clear it “reserves the right to respond”, raising the question of whether the claim of a Ukrainian attempted assassination against Putin would be used as the pretext for a strike against President Zelensky in return. The Kremlin said: “We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned.”

The remarks come days after the Russian government acknowledged the frequency with which targets inside Russia were exploding, saying: “We are, of course, aware that the Kiev regime, which is behind a number of such attacks and terrorist acts, plans to continue this tactic… All our special services have been doing everything that is necessary to ensure security. Intensive and concerted work is underway.”

The invasion of Ukraine — which Russia euphemistically calls a “special military operation” — was continuing to “eliminate threats to our country”, said the Kremlin spokesman.

These claims of an attempted Ukrainian drone strike against President Putin come just days after another claim of an attempted attack. Russia acknowledged that a Ukrainian drone “packed with explosives” had crash-landed on the outskirts of Moscow last week, but refused to speculate on what it might have been doing there.

A report in German media later said, citing Ukrainian sources, that Kyiv intelligence had gained advanced warning of Putin doing a factory visit, and planned to try and blow him up.