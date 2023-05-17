Police Appear to Contradict Meghan and Harry’s ‘Near Catastrophic’ Car Chase Claims

The credibility of Meghan and Harry has been called into question as police in New York City have appeared to contradict the woke Royal couple’s extraordinary claim of a “near catastrophic” car chase by paparazzi.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess sparked a media frenzy with claims that Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry were subjected to a “near catastrophic” car chase through the streets of Manhattan on Tuesday evening following a glitzy gala during which Meghan received a “Women of Vision” award.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

However, following the flurry of articles and commentary about the story — somewhat understandably given the similar circumstances that resulted in the death of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana in 1997 — reports began to emerge from police sources seeming to contradict the seriousness of their claims.

In a statement provided to Yahoo News, an NYPD spokesman said: “On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

According to a report from Sky News, two New York police officials said that they did not believe that the incident was “near catastrophic”, although they did admit that there was a “bit of a chaotic scene”.

A timeline of events provided to the news broadcaster claimed that Meghan and Harry left the Ziegfeld Ballroom at around 10 pm with a team of private security with the intention of returning to where the California residents were staying on the Upper East Side.

The couple’s car was reportedly escorted by an NYPD vehicle for about an hour and fifteen minutes as they drove around trying to prevent paparazzi from learning where they were staying. They were then driven to the 19th police precinct where the police helped them get into another car and go back to their residence undetected by the press.

The apparent contradiction in the stories has led some commentators to question the credibility of the woke couple.

“NYPD do not know about [a] ‘near catastrophic’ crash. Harry and Meghan are frauds,” Brexit leader Nigel Farage said.

GB News host Dan Wooton, a frequent critic of the Duke and Duchess, added: “The credibility of Prince Harry and Meghan is yet again destroyed. When will the media start realising every statement they make must be fact-checked?”

