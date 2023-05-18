Republican Governor Vetoes Nevada Gun Control Laws

A number of gun control bills passed by Democrats in Nevada have been blocked by the state’s Republican governor.

Joe Lombardo, Nevada’s Republican governor, has reportedly vetoed three separate gun control bills backed by Democratic lawmakers in the state.

It comes amid a continued push by left-wing lawmakers to restrict the sale and purchase of firearms across the United States through measures implemented on both the federal and state level.

However, according to a report by CNN, recent attempts to restrict younger Americans from buying certain guns being pushed by Democrats have now been vetoed by Governor Lombardo.

The senior Republican in the state also blocked two more bills banning those “convicted of committing or attempting to commit a hate crime involving violence” and banning all from being in possession of so-called “ghost guns”.

“I will not support legislation that infringes on the constitutional rights of Nevadans,” the governor declared. “Much of the legislation I vetoed today is in direct conflict with legal precedent and established constitutional protections. Therefore, I cannot support them.”

The legislation will now return to the Nevada legislature, where Lombardo’s veto can in theory be overridden should Democrats whip enough votes for a supermajority in both the state Assembly and Senate.

However, while the party does possess enough votes in the Assembly, they would need the support of at least one Republican lawmaker in the Senate to get the measure pushed into law.

Here 4 the Kids, a gun control group comprised of mothers, is urging Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) to use an executive order to ban all guns in the state. https://t.co/ht8W7giDgf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 9, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle