UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned Putin that Russia will not outlast the West in Ukraine, and that support for the Zelensky admin is “not going away”.

Speaking to Sky News during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted that the West remained steadfast in supporting Ukraine, warning Vladimir Putin that such resistance to his invasion is “not going away”.

Sky's @BethRigby sits down with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of this week's G7 summit in Hiroshima. Mr Sunak tells Sky News he will still be PM after the next general election and has a "straightforward message" for Putin, "we're not going away" Watch the full video below 👇 pic.twitter.com/GJ8Sj0t0SO — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 19, 2023

“My message to Putin is straightforward: We’re not going away,” Sunak declared.

“Russia has conducted an illegal, unprovoked act of aggression by invading Ukraine, and Russia needs to know that we and other countries remain steadfast in our resolve to support Ukraine — not just in the here and now with the resources it needs to defend itself — but for the long-term as well,” he added.

The Prime Minister also discussed the latest wave of sanctions the UK is implementing against Russia, which includes a ban on the importing of Russian diamonds.

Paper Tiger? German Army Reserve Only Exists ‘On Paper’, Says Volunteer Boss https://t.co/LtUDZNid95 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 14, 2023

During the interview, the Prime Minister was also pressured in immigration levels. While he insisted that he did want to reduce inward migration into the UK, Sunak gave little information on whether he was actually planning to do anything.

In particular, the Prime Minister has begun to make a habit out of deflecting to the issue of illegal immigration every time legal mass migration is brought up, claiming that it is the real issue voters care about.

Regardless of exactly how untrue this claim is or is not, the premier has also completely failed at curbing illegal migration, with tens of thousands of boat migrants continuing to land on Britain’s shores each and every single year.

UK Will See One Million More Migrants Before Next Election, UK Government Warnedhttps://t.co/9z55d9GbLQ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 17, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle