President Volodymyr Zelensky has heaped praise on Joe Biden over his continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Giving a surprise address to students graduating from Johns Hopkins University, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke highly of his allies in the United States government and the Biden administration.

Since Russia’s invasion of the country, the Democrat-run government has committed tens of billions of dollars in weapons, ammunition and equipment to the country, with the latest package of so-called military “aid” being announced only last week.

According to a report by POLITICO, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief expressed his admiration for U.S. lawmakers, whom he described as being on side since day one.

“The United States has also not lost a single day in helping Ukraine repel the Russian aggression,” Zelensky told the graduating students.

“President Biden, a strong bipartisan coalition in Congress and most of all the American people have… risen to this occasion and are leading the free world to secure freedom in Europe,” he continued.

What Debt Ceiling? Biden Set to Send Another $375 Million in Weapons to Ukrainehttps://t.co/Ht07p6faaB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 20, 2023

Zelensky has plenty of reason to be grateful to the United States, with the country giving Ukraine munitions and equipment valued in the tens of billions of dollars in order to help them fight off Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

What’s more, the U.S. is regularly announcing new packages of so-called “military aid” for the country, the latest of which was announced only last week.

Valued at around $375 million, this latest package will include even more artillery rounds for the country, as well as armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

The U.S. has also publicly backed plans for its allies to give advanced F-16 fighter jets to the country, with the American-made planes likely to aid Ukraine in defending its airspace once the vehicles are eventually handed over.

This may end up taking some time though, with the Pentagon warning that the delivery of F-16s is more about securing Ukraine’s long-term defence, rather than alleviating any immediate difficulties it is having in its fight against Russia.

Hungary Blocks EU Weapons Aid to ‘Hostile’ Ukraine After Leaks of Alleged Plan to Bomb Pipelinehttps://t.co/UGhvQ8THvx — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 21, 2023

Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle