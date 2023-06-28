Watch: Players Foil Just Stop Oil Protest at Lord’s Cricket Test

A Just Stop Oil protest was quickly foiled at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday when players on the pitch rushed in to cart the eco-zealots away to prevent damage to the playing surface.

The Evening Standard reports the on-field invaders from the activist group made it onto the outfield immediately after play began but were crucially prevented from reaching the square with their trademark orange dye.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one of the pitch invaders, carrying him all the way to the boundary edge. Australian opening bat David Warner also pitched in and halted the other’s progress before stewards came to the rescue.

A third demonstrator was tackled before making it onto the outfield at Lord’s, the spiritual ‘Home of Cricket’ in north-west London.

Spectators booed the protesters as they were led away by stewards.

Ground staff produced a rapid clean-up effort, with the interruption to the game lasting only minutes.

This match was the latest British sports event to be disrupted by Just Stop Oil following similar protests at the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham.

As Breitbart London reported, play at the Gallagher Premiership rugby union final in London was forced to stop halfway through the first half of the match after two men from the ec0-zealot organisation ran onto the pitch and began throwing orange paint powder onto the field.

While the two were eventually hauled off the field by stewards — to the apparent joy of the crowd — the orange powder remained on the pitch as play resumed.

Someone should sign that steward at the start. What a hit 💥 #GallagherPremFinal #SARvSAL pic.twitter.com/z2A92TEJbn — BallCarrier (@BallCarrier_) May 27, 2023

Confirming the incident, Twickenham Stadium said in a statement per The Guardian: “Twickenham Stadium can confirm two people have been arrested and this is now a police matter. We would like to thank our stewarding team who acted decisively and swiftly.”

The climate alarmist group also disrupted the World Snooker Championship in England, with an activist jumping on the table and dumping orange powder over it.

Another protester attempted to jump on a separate table but was prevented by a referee who tackled the eco-warrior before he could begin.