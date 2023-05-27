Radical climate change activists from the far-left Just Stop Oil group disrupted the England rugby final by running onto the field at Twickenham on Saturday.

Play at the Gallagher Premiership rugby union final in London was forced to stop halfway through the first half of the match after two men from the Just Stop Oil ec0-zealot organisation ran onto the pitch and began throwing orange paint powder onto the field.

While the two were eventually hauled off the field by stewards — to the apparent joy of the crowd — the orange powder remained on the pitch as play resumed.

In a statement on social media, Just Stop Oil said that it was “time to tackle the climate crisis”.

“Two supporters of Just Stop Oil took to the field in today’s rugby premiership final,” the group said. “We will continue to take disruptive action until this government stops new fossil fuels.”

Confirming the incident, Twickenham Stadium said in a statement per The Guardian: “Twickenham Stadium can confirm two people have been arrested and this is now a police matter. We would like to thank our stewarding team who acted decisively and swiftly.”

Last month, the climate alarmist group disrupted the World Snooker Championship in England, with an activist jumping on the table and dumping orange powder over it. Another protester attempted to jump on a separate table but was prevented by a referee who tackled the eco-warrior before he could begin.

Earlier this week, three Just Stop Oil activists were arrested for a stunt at the famed Chelsea Flower Show in London, again dumping orange paint powder in the gardens, which the Met Police said had been”criminally damaged”. The designer of the targetted garden, Paul Hervey-Brookes, said according to the BBC that his entry into the contest had been “permanently damaged” by the act.

The far-left climate activist group has previously targetted priceless pieces of artwork across Europe, with some activists glueing themselves to paintings and others dumping cans of food on artworks.

PLANET SAVED! Eco-activists targeted Rome's Trevi Fountain, turning the waters black with dye to protest the supposed impeding doom of climate change. https://t.co/lxPFxXJUVh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 22, 2023

