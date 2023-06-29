France Erupts in Violence for Second Night as Anger Builds over Police Shooting

France erupted in violence for a second night Wednesday as security forces moved to prevent more protests over the fatal shooting of a teenager by police.

Around 2,000 riot police were deployed in suburbs around Paris after a 17-year-old was shot in the chest at point-blank range during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

The teenager’s mother called for a march on Thursday in tribute to her only child.

The death sparked clashes and arson attacks in several of the capital’s suburbs overnight and across the next 24 hours with 31 people arrested and 24 police officers injured, as Breitbart London reported.

AFP reports overnight on Wednesday, trash bins were set on fire and fireworks set off in the western suburb of Nanterre, where the shooting took place, as well as other communes of the Hauts-de-Seine region to the west of Paris, and in the eastern city of Dijon.

In the Essonne region to the south of the capital, a group of people set a bus on fire after having all the passengers get off, police said.

In the southern city of Toulouse, several cars were torched and responding police and firefighters pelted with projectiles as thick black smoke billowed high into the sky, a police source told the outlet.

About 150 people have been arrested in total across the country, police said shortly after midnight.

The government on Wednesday issued a rare criticism of the security forces.

“A teenager was killed. That is inexplicable and unforgivable,” President Emmanuel Macron said during an official visit to Marseille, southern France.