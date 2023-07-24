Pakistani-British Islamic preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terror offences, including leading a terrorist organisation, London’s Metropolitan Police revealed on Monday.

Choudary, 56, who was arrested at his home in Ilford, London last week, was charged with three offences under the Terrorism Act of 2000 on Sunday. The charges include directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a proscribed organisation, and encouraging support for a proscribed organisation.

Alongside Choudary, London’s police force also charged Khaled Hussein, 28, a Canadian national, with membership in a proscribed organisation. The pair are set to appear before the Westminster magistrates’ court on Monday, the Met said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said per the Times of London: “On July 17, Met counterterrorism detectives investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organisation arrested a 56-year-old man in east London and a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow Airport after he arrived on a flight.

“They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives were granted warrants of further detention allowing them to detain the men until Monday, July 24. Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Monday, July 24.”