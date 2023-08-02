Foreign aid funding shortfalls for Ukraine are seriously damaging its prospects of survival as Russia continues to age war on its neighbor, a United Nations humanitarian coordinator asserted Monday.

Ukraine currently expects to receive $42 billion in international assistance in 2023 and at least $37 billion in 2024 from its western partners, a local agency sets out.

In a virtual news conference from Kyiv, Denise Brown said the current $3.9 billion humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is 30 percent funded while the country is faced with damaged buildings and thousands of people without homes after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam, the Hill reports.

The appeal for funds came as Ukraine summoned the Polish ambassador over “unacceptable” comments made about Kyiv’s gratitude — or perceived lack thereof — for the ongoing military and fiscal support given to the nation to help it fight Russia.

Ukraine Again Falling Out With Allies Over Perceived Lack of Gratitude For Support https://t.co/MZWZEzaYC1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 2, 2023

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published a report last week that said the lack of funding is “hampering operations, adding to the challenges imposed by insecurity and other obstacles.”

Brown said 17 million Ukrainians need aid while the U.N. is targeting between 11 million and 12 million people.

This echoed concerns addressed in last week’s report, which said humanitarian organizations reached nearly 7.3 million people by the end of June, but could not reach more than 25 percent of people in parts of the south, east and north due to funding shortages and “other operational challenges.”

Ukraine to Allies: Please Give us One Per Cent of Your GDP to Fight Russiahttps://t.co/lZV35gbtE4 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 9, 2023

According to the Hill, Brown said the U.N., European Union and World Bank will be supporting an assessment on Ukranian needs following the collapse and should be ready in “a couple of weeks,” noting that longer-term needs “are very large.”

“We know that donors are doing their best, but the needs are enormous,” Brown offered. ”I’m hopeful that funding will come.”