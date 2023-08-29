A woman in England who thought she was more capable than a man recently found herself in a predicament in which she needed help from the opposite sex.

When 30-year-old Sara Aziz of Colchester, Essex, decided to move a couch from her first floor down a flight of stairs, things did not go according to plan, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

An image shows Aziz with the couch in question:

I tried to move my sofa alone because I 'didn't need a man' to help me – but I got pinned underneath it and firefighters had to rescue me https://t.co/9t3cXMazau pic.twitter.com/4fsH3tCjEs — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 29, 2023

While trying to push it through a tight space, the couch became wedged between the banister and the wall. So Aziz crawled underneath it to try and free it.

Moments later, Aziz slipped, fell backward, hurt herself, and became trapped underneath the couch. She was stuck there for approximately 90 minutes with no way out unless someone came to her rescue.

She was getting rid of her old couch to replace it with another one. Before attempting to move it, she said, “‘I thought ‘You know what? I can do this, I’m an adult, I don’t need no man, girl power’ kind of thing.”

Desperate for help, she contacted family members on her cell phone, which was still tucked into her bra. However, no one could come to her aid at the moment, so she dialed 999, and dispatchers sent out fire crews to rescue the frustrated young woman.

Sara Aziz ficou embaixo de sofá por uma hora e meia e precisou da ajuda dos bombeiros para sair da situação. https://t.co/0LvyuQTgpl — Metro Jornal (@MetroJornal) August 28, 2023

“The firemen were very handsome but I was lying there looking like a slug so I don’t think I looked as good,” she recalled of the first responders who freed her after a few minutes of trying.

Aziz, who suffered a bruise on her chest during the ordeal, admitted she was relieved when the rescuers arrived at her home, adding, “It was the most embarrassing situation of my life. The fire brigade were at my house to lift a sofa off me when they should be putting out fires.”

Social media users had a lot to say about the young woman’s predicament, one person writing, “So you did need a man.”

“God works in mysterious ways,” another replied.

In 2018, cultural commentator Camille Paglia said that while second-wave feminism was trying to destroy men, it was also destroying women and culture, Breitbart News reported:

The feminist icon – who prefers the original brand of feminism that won women the right to vote and raised up heroines such as Katharine Hepburn, Amelia Earhart, and Anne Morrow Lindbergh – said the more recent second wave of feminism is “an absolute poison that has spread worldwide.”

“Paglia said the original feminists ‘admired what men had done – there was no male-bashing – as became systemic to second-wave feminism,'” the outlet stated.

