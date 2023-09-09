Over six in ten Britons believe that Prince Harry should be removed from the line of succession to the throne, while an overwhelming majority believe that the prince and his wife Meghan should not receive any public funding.

Prince Harry, who was once among the most popular members of the British Royal Family before marrying American actress Meghan Markle, has seen his esteem crater to such a degree that now 61 per cent of the public believe that he should be removed from the line of succession, according to a Deltapoll conducted for the Daily Mail.

Despite shirking his duties as a working Royal in favour of a lucrative career in the entertainment industry and as a liberal activist in Hollywood, Harry remains fifth in line to the throne, following his older brother Prince William, his nephews Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as his niece Princess Charlotte.

His wife Meghan is not included in the line of succession, having married into the family like her sister-in-law and likely future queen, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. However, her two children with Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor are currently sixth and seventh in line to the throne.

The woke couple’s popularity among the British people has fallen dramatically over the past few years, during which time they have consistently complained about how difficult it is being in the Royal Family, which they have also accused of racism, driving a wedge between the Duke of Sussex and his father King Charles III and Prince William.

There were also reports last year claiming that the late Queen Elizabeth II was “devastated” by Harry and Meghan’s attacks on the institution she led for over seven decades and that their accusations in a Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare took a “toll” on her health as she was dying of bone marrow cancer.

In addition to wanting to see Harry removed from the line of succession, the overwhelming majority of the British public believes that the woke couple should not receive any financial support from the public.

Despite reportedly earning an estimated £100 million in media deals since relocating to the United States in 2020, Meghan and Harry have demanded that they still receive police protection at taxpayer expense when they return to the United Kingdom.

According to the survey, merely 15 per cent think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be granted taxpayer assistance for security and other costs, compared to 74 per cent who believe that they should pay their own way after abandoning their positions as working Royals.

A result that may be even more difficult to swallow for the prince, fifty per cent believe that Prince William — compared to just 27 per cent for Harry — has done a better job at representing the values of their late mother, Princess Diana.

There is one member of the Royal Family who is held in more disdain by the public, with 80 per cent saying that Prince Andrew should be stripped of his financial support, with nearly the same percentage believing that he should also be removed from the line of succession following his connections to deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

