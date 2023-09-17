W.H.O. Chief Tedros (Again) Pleads with China for ‘Full Access’ to Determine Coronavirus Origins

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wants Beijing to open up on the origins of coronavirus and is ready to send a second team to probe the matter if he gets approval from the Chinese communist dictatorship to start an investigation, a report Sunday sets out.
The genesis of the pandemic still remains unclear nearly four years after the first cases emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan and Tedros seeks access to put an end to speculation – if given permission.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.