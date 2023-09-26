German Man Who Wore Muslim Prayer Cap for Fun Beaten by ‘Fanatics’

Man described as a “non-Muslim German” had his nose broken and a tooth knocked out after he was out drinking for wearing an Islamic skull cap as a piece of costume by ‘religious fanatics’, reports state.

Police are investigating after a Berlin man was taken to hospital with a broken nose, cuts, and a loose tooth on Sunday evening, apparently having been beaten for what German top-selling broadsheet Die Welt reports to have been reasons of religious fanaticism.

The victim of the attack is said to have been out for a beer and was wearing an “Islamic hat” — possibly a kufi-type skullcap — despite being a “non-Muslim German”. He was approached by two men who punched him repeatedly, told him to think twice before wearing such an article, and fled with the hat.

Tagesspiegel reports the attack took place on the Schillerpromenade, a broad tree-lined avenue featuring impressive historic architecture with several bars in the city’s Neukölln neighbourhood.

Breitbart has long reported on the Berlin-Neukölln area, which is well known for being both heavily migrant-settled and as being a centre of strength for German left-wing extremists, who call themselves Antifa. In some cases — as with the hat beating of this weekend gone — violence in Neukölln manifests itself on strictly religious lines, and in others as cultural difference.

The area has become infamous to a certain degree recently, however, as migrant riots took place on New Year’s Eve into 2023, with widespread damage across the area. The way Germany responded to these events became a scandal itself, as broadcasters were accused of trying to cover up the violence, with the immigration background to the riots subject played down in reports.