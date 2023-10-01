At Least 13 Dead as Fire Breaks Out in Spanish Nightclub

Firefighters carry out a stretcher as at least eleven people were killed in a fire at the Teatre nightclub in Murcia, on October 1, 2023. At least 13 people were killed in a fire in a Spanish nightclub on Sunday morning, authorities said, with fears the toll could still rise …
JAVIER CARRION/AFP via Getty Images
MADRID, Spain (AP) – A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain’s state news agency EFE.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

A video shared by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub. Police and emergency services worked to secure the interior of the club to avoid a possible collapse and were trying to locate and identify the bodies.

MURCIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 01: Survivors hug each other after a fire broke out in a nightclub in the Spanish city of Murcia early Sunday morning, killing at least 13 people, on October 01, 2023. (Photo by Javier Carrion/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Officials said the death toll could increase.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings throughout the region of Murcia.

