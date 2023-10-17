Hamas international relations chief said the terrorist group’s plan was never to target civilians when its forces invaded Israel on October 7.

Instead he expressed surprise at the human toll exacted by the invading forces as they embarked on mass rape, torture, kidnapping, and slaughter of Israeli innocents.

“The chief commander of the Al Qassem Brigade, who initiated the operation, he gave clear instructions not to target civilians or not to harm civilians,” Dr Basem Naim told Australia’s ABC 7.30 report during an interview.

“In the middle of the confrontation, there was some civilians. The clear instruction was not to kill civilians.”

RELATED: Video Shows Hamas Rockets, Paragliders, Terrorists Streaming into Israel

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful

The Hamas terrorist spokesman also claimed there were no plans to take civilian hostages, alluding instead to mysterious forces that had somehow taken over the operation.

“We haven’t planned at any moment to take any civilian hostages. The plan was to take on the fight against soldiers and to take some soldiers as hostages.

More than 1,400 Israelis have brutally slaughtered since the Hamas assault began. Israel said 289 of its soldiers have been killed.

“RELATED: “It Is Evil” — U.S. Diplomat Breaks Down Witnessing Aftermath of Hamas Attack in Israel

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Stephanie Hallett via Storyful

The number of U.S. citizens murdered has risen to 30 while 13 remain unaccounted for.

Pressed on whether he was claiming the terrorist group had lost control of its fighters to drive those fatalities so high, Dr Naim told 7.30 others had infiltrated the Hamas operation.

“There are other Palestinian groups who became part of the operation, even ordinary people when they see the prison around Gaza Strip was broken, and the siege was open,” he said.

Dr Naim claimed Hamas is taking care of the civilian hostages and will release them once hostilities cease.

“We are caring for them based on our moral obligations. But at the moment the aggression is stopped, we are ready to release all of them, including all foreigners,” he said.