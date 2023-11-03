Send money. That was the plea from the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday as the globalist organization flagged it will more than quadruple its initial appeal for funds to help respond to the crisis across Gaza to about $1.2 billion.

AP reports spokesperson Jens Laerke of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the current appeal, launched Oct. 12, for $297 million has been only about one-quarter funded.

The Biden administration is leading the way with a donation of $24 million in U.S. taxpayer dollars.

The U.S. contributions to date have already been criticised as potentially going directly into the hands of Hamas terrorist organization.

Sen. @MarshaBlackburn will step up her fight against Biden’s request for more American taxpayer aid to Gaza, which she argues will benefit Hamas, Breitbart News has learned. https://t.co/Bdb2yWx4Od — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 25, 2023

Biden is seeking $105 billion in Ukraine and Israel funding, with $9 billion to go towards “humanitarian aid,” including for the Gaza Strip, as Breitbart News reported.

Laerke told reporters in Geneva the number of people displaced within Gaza has swelled to nearly 1.5 million, or about 70 percent of its population.

OCHA said nearly 700,000 are sheltering in almost 150 facilities of the U.N. agency for Palestinians, more than four times their intended capacity.

There was no indication of a similar appeal for U.N. funds to help aid Israelis.