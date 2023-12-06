Israel Upgrades Travel Warning for Australia amid Rising Antisemitism

Israel has upgraded its travel warning for Australia, pointing to “rising incitement” against Jews driven by the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack for the change.

Israel’s National Security Council issued new travel advice for dozens of countries amid ongoing concern for the safety of Israeli citizens travelling overseas, the Australian Financial Review reports.

Australia was included among a swath of countries for which travel advice was raised to “Level 2”, recommending Israelis take extra precautions when visiting.

The U.S. remains at Level 1, or no threat.

South Africa, Eritrea, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are among countries that Israelis are being told to avoid. The council said threats against Jews are rising across the world:

Since the beginning of the war, there have been increased efforts identified from Iran and its affiliates, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to target Israelis and Jews around the world. On this basis, along with the rising levels of incitement, attempted attacks and antisemitism around the world, the National Security Council has reiterated its recommendation for Israelis to reconsider any non-essential travel at this time.

Those who do travel are being told to avoid showing any external signs identifying them as Israeli or Jewish.

A number of pro-Palestinian rallies in Australia have included antisemitic threats and abuse, including a massed gathering in Sydney two days after the October 7 Hamas terror attack where protesters chanted “Gas the Jews” amongst other slurs.

UNCUT VERSION – SHOCKING "Gas the Jews' on the steps of the Sydney Opera House pic.twitter.com/kLv9QMex65 — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) October 9, 2023

On another occasion a wild mob of pro-Palestinian demonstrators targeted a Melbourne hotel where Israeli family members of murder victims and hostages of the attack had been staying.

As Breitbart News reported, the activists, armed with flags and signs with anti-Israel messages, had tracked the Israeli supporters to their hotel in the Victorian state capital.

The protesters, some wearing Palestinian keffiyeh headscarves, unfurled signs reading “Stop Arming Israel, Free Palestine” and “Zionism is Fascism” and placed fake babies covered in blood across the hotel lobby while shouting insults through a loudspeaker.

Pro-Palestinian Mob Swamps Hotel, Besieges Israeli Relatives of Hamas Hostages https://t.co/YEpjKi4RRp — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 30, 2023

A solemn Bondi Beach memorial dedicated to Israeli hostages being held by Hamas terrorists has also been attacked, with two men caught ripping down posters that were a key to the display.

More than 230 blue and white towels, the colors of the Israeli flag, were draped over the railings at the iconic Sydney beach along with photographs of the hostages believed to be still in Gaza, and posters, saying “Kidnapped.”

Footage emerged of two men attempting to take down posters of the hostages while being confronted by a larger group who stepped forward to challenge them.

Watch: Bondi Beach Tribute to Hostages Held by Hamas VANDALIZED

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief, Alex Ryvchin, said the vandalism went against Australian values including the right to peaceful, dignified displays.

The Australian government has warned Jewish people to stay away from pro-Hamas celebrations.