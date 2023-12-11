Two Royal Navy Minehunter Ships Bound for Ukraine Courtesy of UK

“That is an unacceptable outcome. That is why the UK will keep reminding people that that can’t happen.”

The provision of two Royal Navy minehunters to Ukraine has been in the works for a long time. They were part of a package of UK maritime support, promised before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Royal Navy has been training Ukrainian crews over the summer in how to use the ships and although a departure date looms, one critical question is yet to be answered.

UK Promises Ukraine More Weapons, ‘Long Term’ Support, Sunak Tells Zelensky https://t.co/w1yczBW8fW — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 4, 2023

How will the Sandown Class mine countermeasures vessels (MCMVs) – Chernihiv (ex-HMS Grimsby) and Cherkasy (ex-HMS Shoreham) – be able to enter the Black Sea?

Turkey controls access through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits and its permission is needed for the two ships to transit to their new homes.

Ankara previously prohibited the passage of the ships of the Russian Navy from the Mediterranean Sea, relying on the Montreux Convention on February 27, 2023.