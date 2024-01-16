The E.U. Parliament’s former Brexit coordinator and sometime Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt on Tuesday expressed his despair at former President Donald Trump’s storming victory overnight in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

Using an image of a CNN prediction of Trump’s victory, the top Eurocrat wrote on social media that Republicans backing a Trump return to the White House in 2024 is somehow a threat to the democratic process:

Republicans sending a message to the world: democracy fighting for survival… Window closing for Europe too ! https://t.co/264amNsF5w — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) January 16, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Trump now owns the record for the largest margin of victory in the history of contested Iowa Republican caucuses, more than doubling the previous mark, after his smashing win.

Trump’s win was so decisive on Monday that the Associated Press, CNN, and other major outlets called the race barely 30 minutes after the caucuses began as results were just beginning to trickle in.

This is not the first time Verhofstadt, 70, has expressed his fear of Trump and his commitment to America First diplomacy.

This year, former President Trump was proven right in his critiques of the globalist green agenda of the European Union and its reliance on Russian energy, which following the war in Ukraine have both been exposed as devastating failures of leadership. https://t.co/IF2i2mPPG5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 2, 2023

Last year he claimed the former president was a bigger threat to peace than Vladimir Putin or Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

Commenting in response to Trump stating he would seek to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv (Kiev) on day one if re-elected to the White House in 2024, Verhofstadt said: “A re-elected Trump promises to bow to Putin within 24 hours.”

Verhofstadt added: “He is as much an enemy of freedom as Putin and Xi… but fighting to destroy democracy from within!”

In 2018 Trump sparked fury in Europe after he declared the U.S. paid “close to the entire cost of NATO” to help protect countries that “rip us off on trade.”