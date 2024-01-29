Catherine, the Princess of Wales returned home on Monday 13 days after being admitted to a hospital in London for abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales, the presumptive future Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries worldwide, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday 16th and was expected to remain for recovery for between ten and 14 days. The exact nature of the abdominal surgery has not been released, sparking some speculation, but the length of hospital stay and months of convalescence planned afterwards suggests it was a major operation.

Princess Kate left the London Clinic — a historic private hospital where the King, Charles III is presently also recovering after a procedure for an enlarged prostate — on Monday. She left privately and did not appear in public. The Princess is expected to remain out of the public eye and away from her official Royal duties for months, not returning to post until after Easter.

Princess Kate ‘Doing Well’ After Abdominal Surgery, But Won’t Return to Duties Until Easter https://t.co/1rmkXgIyLw — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 19, 2024

A statement from Kensington Palace, the official office of the Prince and Princess of Wales said on Monday that Catherine is “making good progress” and had returned home to continue her recovery. Further, the communication said: “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world”.

The Princess’s surprise announcement that she had been admitted to hospital for an operation came the same day Buckingham Palace announced the King, Charles III, was to be admitted to hospital the following week for treatment. The King entered The London Clinic last week on Friday for his non-cancerous enlarged prostate and has been recovering since. As reported, he spent a third night in the hospital from Sunday to Monday, longer than originally expected. Once released, he is expected to take several weeks away from public duties to recover.