Prince Harry, the apparently estranged British royal prince who moved to America for a fresh start with his actress wife is to make a rare trip back to the United Kingdom after news of the King’s diagnosis with cancer was revealed.

Self-styled Californian Prince Harry has spoken to the King and will fly back to Britain to see his father in the wake of his cancer diagnosis having been made public, British tabloid newspaper The Sun reports, citing “a source close to Harry”. Per the claims, the King telephoned Prince Harry ahead of the announcement today that Charles III had started cancer treatment.

In recent years, Harry’s trips to the UK have generally been in support of his court cases, and it is reported he has seen little of his family, following an alleged rift. It was claimed during a three-day flying visit to Britain for a court hearing in 2023, Harry was unable to see his father or brother. The Sun claims Harry will come alone, and his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lillibet will remain in the United States.

King Charles had been in hospital last week for a planned procedure on an enlarged prostate, which the Palace reassured the public at the time was benign and not cancerous. However, tests taken while the King was admitted discovered a “separate issue of concern”, which subsequent investigation revealed to be a “form of cancer”. The King started treatment today, and an announcement that this was happening was made at six o’clock.

Buckingham Palace said: