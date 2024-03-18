Princess Kate was seen looking “healthy” while shopping for groceries at an upmarket store on Sunday, a major British newspaper claims, the latest update in an ongoing saga of health scares and rumour mills.

Appetite for rumours regarding the future Queen of the United Kingdom, Princess Kate, who has been in recovery since undergoing abdominal surgery in January rages on unabated, but The Sun — one of the largest-circulation newspapers in Britain — claims a sighting.

According to the newspaper, Princess Catherine was seen at a farm shop in Windsor, near the ancient Royal Castle where she lives and is recuperating after her surgery. A witness cited by the paper said the Princess was looking “happy, relaxed and healthy”, and who told the publication: “Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.”

The Sun provided no photographic evidence of the sighting.

Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peak of the @irish_guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/g45OPxB2Mc — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2024

While a Royal doing their own shopping may seem incongruous at first glance, the new generation of British Royals have led more conventional lives in some respects than their grandparents, like the late Queen Elizabeth II. Unlike the aristocratic lives of the older generation, as time has gone on members of the Royal Family have been more likely to attend school rather than be privately tutored, go to university, and even popping to the shops to stock up.

Indeed, Princess Kate has been spotted at local stores, including supermarket giant Sainsbury’s, several times in the past including apparently stocking up on last-minute Halloween party supplies for her young children in 2019.

As for this week’s sighting of Princess Kate, shopping for groceries at a farm store — typically stocking straight-from-the-field veg and meat, as well as artisanal products from small makers — is very on-brand for the new upper-middle-class Royal generation.

Interest in Princess Kate has soared in recent weeks, after a prolonged period out of the public eye since Christmas for an unspecified abdominal surgery that took place in January. After several weeks recovering, the Princess was discharged to continue her recovery at home. While the Palace made clear from the beginning Kate would not reappear in public until after Easter and had released several updates to reassure the public her recovering was going well, the time out of the public eye has given rise to a surge in conspiracy theories.

One recent attempt to get the Princess seen was the Palace releasing an image of Kate relaxing with her children for Mother’s Day. The image, which later turned out to have been heavily edited sparked a minor scandal.